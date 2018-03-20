App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 20, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Bolero makes it to PV top 10 list in February

This is the first time in two years that Bolero has made it to the top ten list. The model sold 8,001 units last month to occupy the tenth position.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Mahindra & Mahindra's utility vehicle Bolero has made it to the top ten best-selling passenger vehicles (PV) list, which continues to be dominated by Maruti Suzuki India that bagged six out of the ten slots in February.

In February last year, Bolero clocked 6,442 units, according to the data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). During the same month in 2016, Bolero was the ninth best selling PV model.

As per SIAM figures, Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) entry level model Alto held on to its number one position selling 19,760 units in February this year as against 19,524 units in the same month last year.

The company's compact sedan Dzire occupied the second position with 17,784 units as against 16,613 units last year. The new Swift was in number three position with sales of 17,291 units. The model was in fifth position in February last year with sales of 12,862 units.

MSI's premium hatchback Baleno moved up to the fourth position with 15,807 units in February from ninth last year selling 7,658 units.

Wagon R stood at fifth position with sale of 14,029 units in February. It occupied third position last year in February with sale of 13,555 units.

Hyundai's Elite i20 occupied sixth position last month with 13,378 units. On the other hand Maruti's compact SUV Vitara Brezza was at seventh position with sale of 11,620 units.

Hyundai's compact hatchback Grand i10 stood at eighth position with 10,198 units while the company's SUV Creta occupied the ninth position with sale of 9,278 units.

