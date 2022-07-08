Lupin Q1 PAT may dip 79.8% YoY to Rs 109.5 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Lupin: Lupin receives USFDA nod for Paliperidone tablets that used to treat schizophrenia. The pharma company has received approval from US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) - Paliperidone extended-release tablets. The drug is a generic equivalent of Invega extended-release tablets of Janssen Research and Development, LLC. The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Goa. The drug had estimated annual sales of $152 million in the US as per IQVIA MAT March 2022 data. The drug is used in the treatement of schizophrenia, a mental disorder.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Lupin to report net profit at Rs 109.5 crore down 79.8% year-on-year (down 121.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,240.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 59.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 66.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 376.7 crore.

