MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

LTD.INC announces launch of Web3 platform and mobile app

The firm is forging partnerships with top artists, brands, and creators to help them bridge the gap between physical and virtual economies.

Murtuza Merchant
January 03, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST
Representational image. [Image: Shutterstock]

Representational image. [Image: Shutterstock]

LTD.INC, a curated platform that partners with iconic artists, creators and brands to launch rare physical and digital NFT collections, announced the upcoming launch of its Web3 platform and mobile application. It will allow collectors to 'Invest In Culture' while having verifiable ownership of highly sought-after digital collectibles linked to real-world products and experiences.

Using the all-new LTD.INC mobile app, collectors will be able to scan the physical product in order to prove instant authenticity and verify their edition number, along with accessing exclusive content, product information, experiences, passes, and perks only available to the NFT owner.

“LTD.INC is forging partnerships with well-established blue-chip artists, brands, and creators to help them bridge the gap between the physical and virtual economies and launch top-tier NFT projects with proven business models. Our limited edition drops are designed to exist in real life and [digitally] in the metaverse and are merging the worlds of culture and blockchain technology, allowing us to tell richer product stories and offer our collectors highly elevated and immersive NFT experiences across the worlds of art, design, fashion, lifestyle, luxury, music, and sport,” Daryl Kelly, CEO of LTD.INC said.

LTD.INC leverages NFTs and the Ethereum blockchain to authenticate everything from conception, manufacturing, delivery, sale, and resale of limited-edition items. This enables creators - brands, musicians, athletes, artists, designers - to manage and monetise the distribution of their IP through their secondary marketplace which is scheduled to go live in the company's phase 2 launch in 2022.
Murtuza Merchant is a senior journalist and an avid follower of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
Tags: #LTD.INC #NFT
first published: Jan 3, 2022 03:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.