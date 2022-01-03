LTD.INC announces launch of Web3 platform and mobile app

Representational image. [Image: Shutterstock]

LTD.INC, a curated platform that partners with iconic artists, creators and brands to launch rare physical and digital NFT collections, announced the upcoming launch of its Web3 platform and mobile application. It will allow collectors to 'Invest In Culture' while having verifiable ownership of highly sought-after digital collectibles linked to real-world products and experiences.

Using the all-new LTD.INC mobile app, collectors will be able to scan the physical product in order to prove instant authenticity and verify their edition number, along with accessing exclusive content, product information, experiences, passes, and perks only available to the NFT owner.

“LTD.INC is forging partnerships with well-established blue-chip artists, brands, and creators to help them bridge the gap between the physical and virtual economies and launch top-tier NFT projects with proven business models. Our limited edition drops are designed to exist in real life and [digitally] in the metaverse and are merging the worlds of culture and blockchain technology, allowing us to tell richer product stories and offer our collectors highly elevated and immersive NFT experiences across the worlds of art, design, fashion, lifestyle, luxury, music, and sport,” Daryl Kelly, CEO of LTD.INC said.

LTD.INC leverages NFTs and the Ethereum blockchain to authenticate everything from conception, manufacturing, delivery, sale, and resale of limited-edition items. This enables creators - brands, musicians, athletes, artists, designers - to manage and monetise the distribution of their IP through their secondary marketplace which is scheduled to go live in the company's phase 2 launch in 2022.