Nirmal Jain, founder of IIFL, is a well-known figure in the domestic financial sector and a strong advocate of the India growth story. Jain leads a financial conglomerate which has listed entities such as IIFL Finance, IIFL Securities and IIFL Wealth Management. Jain, who started his career in Hindustan Unilever in 1989, founded IIFL Securities in 1996.The company has over 2.4 million customers now across 2500 locations. In a quick chat with Moneycontrol, Jain talks about his management style and daily schedule, among other things.



Edited excerpts:

What time do you like to be at your desk? Earlier it was around 9:30 am in the morning, but post Covid, since the unlock process has begun, I start working early at home and reach office around 10am -10:30 am.

Where is the best place to prepare for leadership: at business school or on the job? On the job, but both have an important role to play.

Are tough decisions best taken by one person or collectively? All tough decisions are taken collectively in our organization.

Do you want to be liked, feared or respected? Liked

What does your support team look like? My support team is a well-knit bunch of charged-up and motivated individuals, most of whom are millennials and are digital-savvy.