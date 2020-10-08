Lakshmi Vilas Bank says received an ‘indicative non-binding offer’ from Clix Group

172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|lakshmi-vilas-bank-lvb-says-received-an-indicative-non-binding-offer-from-clix-group-5939411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Private sector lender, Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Thursday said it has received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group for the proposed merger.

“Further to the process of considering and evaluating the proposed amalgamation with M/s. Clix Capital Services Private Limited ("Clix Capital"), M/s. Clix Finance India Private Limited ("Clix Finance") and M/s. Clix Housing Finance Private Limited ("Clix Housing") (collectively, the "Clix Group"), we are glad to inform that, the Bank has received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group,” the bank said in a notification to BSE.

The bank had signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with Clix Capital Services Private Limited and Clix Finance India Private Limited as on June 15, 2020.

With NPAs high and CAR inadequate, the RBI had put the bank under watch in September last year. The bank was pinning its hopes on Indiabulls deal last year for a possible merger but the RBI had rejected the merger in October last year without citing a reason.

Clix Capital is into financial services offering various types of loans and is headed by Pramod Bhasin who acquired the business in 2016 from GE Capital. Private equity firm AION Capital Partners is a significant shareholder in the company.

On September 25, at the digitally convened AGM, seven directors were ousted by shareholders, including the managing director and CEO. The anguished shareholders, unhappy with the governance at the Chennai-based bank, also ousted the statutory auditors.

 
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 03:54 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.