Labour trouble at Delhi's cargo terminal hits electronics players in festive season

Labour trouble at Delhi airport's cargo terminal has disrupted supplies of major white goods companies in the country, a setback that is particularly painful amid festival season sales across physical and online platforms.

Labourers employed by JAC Air Services have been on 'Go Slow' since October 7, over wage issues. JAC has been contracted by Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management, the India unit of the Turkish ground handling major.

“Despite the aviation industry being one of the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic situation, some outsourced contract employees have been demanding wage increase and bonus payments," said an official from Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management, in response to Moneycontrol's query.

"Throughout the phases of complete shutdown of the economy, we have tried to protect the interest of all our employees and ensured continuity of wages. The company will continue to ensure that its customers and services are not disrupted”, added the official.

However, executives from companies making products such as ovens, refrigerators and televisions said that the labour trouble has delayed clearance of their consignments at the cargo terminal.

"The clearance has got delayed by at least six to seven days," a senior executive at one of the companies said.

"After the supply chain disruption that the sector earlier saw, and with shortage of sea containers, the airport has much greater importance than ever before. All the biggest electronics companies have been impacted," a top executive from the industry added.

The Delhi Airport handles nearly 30 percent of the country's air cargo.

The supply disruption is in the middle of the peak festival season, the busiest time of the year for these companies. This year, the season is particularly important for the companies who are hoping to make up for the losses during the lockdown period.

Already reports have surfaced of companies running out of stock due to supply constraints. Much of the shortage is seen in TV sets, ovens and dishwashers. While most of the retail chains are pushing for higher sales, online market places such as Amazon and Flipkart have also announced annual festival sales.

Supply disruption

Globally, white goods manufacturers are facing a shortage of critical parts as COVID-19 created havoc on supply chains.

In India, the stand off with China, a critical supplier for most of the parts, added to the problem. Shortly after the border skirmish in June with China, the Customs department India had been closely scrutinising all imports to Mumbai and Chennai.

This had led to the cargo terminals at the bigger airports catering to higher volumes. In June, the Delhi airport handled 1,850 freighter aircraft, its highest ever for a month.