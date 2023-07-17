English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Kotak Mahindra Q1 Net Profit seen up 50.7% YoY to Rs. 3,120.5 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 27 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,965.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Broker Research
    July 17, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST
    Kotak Mahindra

    Kotak Mahindra

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra to report net profit at Rs. 3,120.5 crore up 50.7% year-on-year (down 10.7% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 27 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,965.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 56.9% Y-o-Y (down 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,367.4 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Prabhudas_Banking

    Broker Research
    Tags: #banking #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Kotak Mahindra #Prabhudas Lilladher
    first published: Jul 17, 2023 04:15 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!