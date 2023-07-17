English
    Kotak Mahindra Q1 Net Profit may dip 15.3% YoY to Rs. 2,961.6 cr: KRChoksey

    July 17, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST
    KRChoksey has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra to report net profit at Rs. 2,961.6 crore down 15.3% year-on-year (up 43% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 1.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 32 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,201.3 crore, according to KRChoksey.

    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 9.1% Y-o-Y (up 51.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,224.2 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 17, 2023 04:27 pm

