Kotak Mahindra Q1 Net Profit may dip 15.3% YoY to Rs. 2,961.6 cr: KRChoksey

KRChoksey has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra to report net profit at Rs. 2,961.6 crore down 15.3% year-on-year (up 43% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 1.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 32 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,201.3 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 9.1% Y-o-Y (up 51.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,224.2 crore.

