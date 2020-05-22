App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KKR-Jio Platforms deal: 5 key things to know

KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global private equity firm KKR has invested Rs 11,367 core in Reliance Industries' (RIL) Jio Platforms for a 2.32 percent stake.

This is the fifth global company to invest in Jio in the past five weeks. So far, Jio Platforms has attracted a total investment of Rs 78,562 crore. Other investors in Jio Platforms are: Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista and General Atlantic.

Here are the 5 key things about the deal:

Close

> KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms, which translates into a 2.32 percent equity stake on a fully-diluted basis.

related news

> This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

> This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia. It is making the investment from its Asia private equity and growth technology funds.

Reliance Jio deals

> KKR's is the fifth such infusion in Jio Platforms as, over the past one month, leading technology investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista and General Atlantic have announced aggregate investments into the company. These together amount to Rs 78,562 crore of investments into Jio Platforms.

> The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals in India. KKR has a history of investing in businesses in the technology sector, including BMC Software, ByteDance and GoJek through its private equity and technology growth funds. It has invested in India since 2006.

Read all KKR Jio deal stories here

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 08:10 am

tags #4G #5G #Business #Companies #equity infusion #firm #India #investments #Jio #KKR Jio Platforms Deal #PE #Private equity #Reliance Industries #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India-Nepal ties cannot be left to the vagaries of miscommunication

India-Nepal ties cannot be left to the vagaries of miscommunication

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 3,583 in India due to COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 3,583 in India due to COVID-19

RBI Governor Press Conference Live | MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%

RBI Governor Press Conference Live | MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.