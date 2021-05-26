MARKET NEWS

Karnataka Bank appoints Balakrishna Alse as board member

With his appointment, there will be 12 directors on the board, of which, 9 will be independent directors constituting 75 per cent of the board, with two women independent directors.

PTI
May 26, 2021 / 08:29 PM IST
Representative Image

Private sector lender Karnataka Bank has appointed Balakrishna Alse S as an additional director on its board. "The board of directors of the bank at the meeting held today has appointed Balakrishna Alse S, former executive director of Oriental Bank of Commerce, as an additional director (non-executive, independent)," Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing.

He will hold the office till the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the bank, the lender said. With his appointment, there will be 12 directors on the board, of which, 9 will be independent directors constituting 75 per cent of the board, with two women independent directors, it added.

Karnataka Bank reports Rs 34.16-crore fraud to RBI

Balakrishna, a science graduate from CAIIB had joined Corporation Bank as an agricultural field officer in 1983. He was appointed as the executive director of the erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) in December 2018, which he held till March 2020.

Thereafter, he was designated as an officer on special duty at Punjab National Bank, post amalgamation of OBC with PNB till his superannuation on April 30, 2020.
TAGS: #Balakrishna Alse S #Corporation Bank #Karnataka Bank #Oriental Bank of Commerce
first published: May 26, 2021 08:29 pm

