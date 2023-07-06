June auto retail sales up by 10% YoY

Representation Image (Credit: Pixabay)

Automobile retail sales rose 10 percent in June from the year-ago period on the back of robust registrations across passenger vehicles (PVs), two-wheelers and tractors, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on July 6.

The auto dealers’ body also said that passenger vehicle retails were up by 4.79 percent at 2,95,299 units against 2,81,811 sold in June 20222.

FADA president Manish Raj Singhania said the PV segment navigated a mixed landscape characterised by variable demand, dynamic product portfolios and oscillating market sentiments.

“With dealers noting sporadic supplies of popular models and aging product concerns of slow-moving variants, the segment still experienced an uptick in demand for new models and anticipates rural sales to pick up further pace," said Singhania.

(This is a developing story, please come back for updates)