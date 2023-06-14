JettWings Airways aims to start operations by October: Sanjive Narain

An Embraer aircraft.

The latest entrant to Indian skies, new regional airline JettWings Airways is looking to start operations with a fleet of two Embraer E-Jets by October 2023, the airline's Chairman Sanjive Narain said on June 14.

The airline has received its no objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry and is looking to take deliveries of two aircraft and apply for an Air Operator Certificate by September and start operations soon after.

"We plan to start operations on 16 regional routes we have identified by October 2023 or maximum by the end of 2023," Narain said.

He added that in the first phase of JettWings Airways, the airline will connect regional airports in the northeastern states of India to their hub in Guwahati, Assam.

The airline plans to then take delivery of two-three more aircraft and connect tier-II cities to Guwahati.

"The first phase of our plan will be to operate two aircraft for six months in the northeast, after which we will expand operations and connect Guwahati to tier-II cities like Lucknow, Kolkata, Gorakhpur," the airline's managing director and chief executive officer Sanjay Aditya Singh said.

Narain, the owner of Assam's oldest news channel, and Singh, the promoter of a cabin crew training academy, are launching JettWings Airways as a regional airline with business and premium economy service in the northeast states.

"We see a growing appetite for luxury services in the northeastern states in India and we want to tap into that market," Narain said, adding that a large population from the northeast of India is ready to pay more for a premium service.

He also said that despite the highly competitive aviation market, JettWings is confident in its ability to carve out a niche by offering a unique and innovative travel experience.

Narain added that the airline has earmarked a Rs 100-crore investment, which will be used in the first phase, following which the airline will look to raise funds of around Rs 500 crore for further expansion.

"We will have comfortable seats, better legroom, on-board catering and will offer dynamic fares," Narain said.

JettWings aims to break even in the next three years of its operations and will also look to fly internationally to countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and other southeastern Asian countries.

The airline is also planning to become the first commercial airline to lease planes from Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and is in talks with Volark Leasing IFSC to lease planes.

"Leasing planes from GIFT City is very economical for a smaller player like us as it helps us lease planes for around 10-15 percent lower cost," Singh said.

He added that at first JettWings will lease two twin-class Embraer E175 aircraft which will carry around 76-90 passengers and going forward they will look at the bigger Embraer E-Jet E2 planes which will carry around 100-150 passengers.

JettWings will also bid for routes under the government's regional connectivity scheme Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) for helicopter services in the northeastern states of India.

Jettwings Airways said it acknowledges the demand for reliable, quick and high-quality service in regional connectivity. To meet this expectation, the airline has assembled a team of experienced aviation professionals.

Additionally, the airline plans to introduce a loyalty programme to reward frequent flyers.

Narain added that the government's efforts to improve regional connectivity have significantly ramped up trade for particular regions, while fostering economic growth and enhancing the tourism sector.

The airline will look to hire five pilots for each aircraft it will operate and is looking to hire pilots from Nepal who are specialised in operating planes in hilly regions.

Narain owns Prag News channel and has business interests in construction, health, automobile and mobile phones. Singh, his partner, runs an academy offering aviation, hospitality and tourism management courses.

Guwahati airport handles around 128 flights daily to 20 destinations, including 13 cities in the northeast.

With more than 10 daily departures, Guwahati’s busiest air route is to Delhi. Guwahati airport handled 5.1 million passengers in FY23, a growth of 41 percent year-on-year.