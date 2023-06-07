Ivan Menezes, Diageo's India-born CEO passes away at 64

Ivan Menezes, India-born CEO of Diageo, passes away

Ivan Manuel Menezes, the CEO of Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, passed away on June 7, following his hospitalisation for medical treatment.

Menezes, aged 64, had intended to retire at the end of this month but was admitted to the hospital to address multiple conditions, including a stomach ulcer, sources told PTI. The exact cause of his death in London has not been immediately disclosed.

Diageo stated, "Over the weekend, we were informed that Ivan's recovery had suffered a significant setback due to complications following emergency surgery for the ulcer." The company had recently also announced that Debra Crew, the CEO-designate, would assume the interim leadership position as Menezes underwent medical treatment.

About Ivan Menezes

Born in Pune, India, Menezes hailed from a family with notable accomplishments, including his father, Manuel Menezes, who served as the chairman of the Indian Railway Board.

He received his education at the esteemed St Stephen's College in Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad. He joined Diageo in 1997 after the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan, swiftly rising through the ranks to become an executive director in July 2012 and eventually assuming the role of CEO in July 2013. In 2023, he was knighted for his contributions.

His brother, Victor Menezes, previously held the positions of chairman and CEO at Citibank.

A legacy

Diageo, known for its brands such as Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin, and Don Julio tequila, had announced on March 28 that Crew would succeed Menezes.

The company acknowledged Menezes' achievements during his tenure, stating, "Diageo has made significant progress towards its goal of becoming one of the most successful, trusted, and respected consumer product companies worldwide."

"Under Ivan's leadership, the company's growth has been remarkable, with over 200 brands sold in more than 180 markets. Today, Diageo is the top company in terms of net sales value in various categories, including Scotch whisky, vodka, gin, rum, Canadian whisky, liqueurs, and tequila—a category in which the company had no substantial presence just eight years ago," the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)