MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IT hiring highest in 15 years since Info Edge listing: CEO Hitesh Oberoi

    “Since our IPO 15 years ago, IT hiring has never been as bullish as it is now and it shows no signs of slowing down. If companies continue to digitise rapidly globally then high attrition and high wage inflation may be here to stay," he said.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    With hiring at an all-time high in the IT sector, Info Edge’s job recruitment site Naukri India’s billing saw 85 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase at Rs 309 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.


    According to CEO & MD Hitesh Oberoi, this frenzy in IT hiring is similar to that of what the sector saw during its heady days 15 years ago.


    “Since our IPO 15 years ago, IT hiring has never been as bullish as it is now and it shows no signs of slowing down.” Even with the Omicron, the non-tech related hiring are picking up as well, he added.


    This comes at the back of huge demand for IT services across industries as companies invest in digital. This has translated to increased demand for technology talent, rising attrition and wage inflation.


    Top three IT companies - TCS, Infosys, Wipro - added close to 1.7 lakh employees in 2021, and fresher hiring has doubled in FY22.

    Close

    Related stories


    Oberoi in his tweet said, “If companies continue to digitise rapidly globally and the Indian economy goes back to growing at 7+pc then high attrition and high wage inflation may be here to stay.”



    For the quarter ended December 2021, the overall billings stood at Rs 468.1 crore, up 58 percent compared to the same period last year. The billings stood at Rs 760 crore, up 82 percent YoY, between April and December 2021, and overall billing stood at Rs 1,184.7 crore.

    Chintan Thakkar, Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, Info Edge (India) Ltd, said “This is the third quarter in a row that has witnessed stellar billing growth and great momentum, particularly in the Recruitment business. The sustained focus on growing efficiently and investing for the future is reflected in our swelling billings and cash profits.”

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #hiring #Info Edge #IT hiring #Naukri
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 04:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.