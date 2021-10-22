ISA to give up to $50,000 aid to 11 members for demonstrative solar projects

Representative image

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) on Friday said it would provide aid of up to $50,000 to 11 member nations for demonstrative solar energy projects. The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of 11 ISA member countries namely Comoros, Ethiopia, Fiji, Guyana, Jamaica, Kiribati, Malawi, Senegal, Togo, Tonga, and Niger have been formally approved by Ajay Mathur, Director General, ISA.

A formal signing-in ceremony was hosted by ISA at its fourth general assembly held from October 18-21. "ISA will provide a grant of up to USD 50,000 to Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SID) member countries to undertake Demonstration Solar projects," a statement said.

Among other things, the initiative of demonstration solar projects aims to provide technical and financial support to LDCs and SIDS member countries of ISA to implement demonstration projects and support resilience building in key sectors such as agriculture and health in the backdrop of COVID crisis.

"ISA is continuously looking at ways and means to support the socio-economic goals of our member countries. These grants reflect our commitment to their accelerated solarization. The projects supported through these grants will also help identify the modifications in national policies and processes that will enablefast replication, Mathur said.

As on date, expressions of interest to initiative solar demonstration projects from 27 member countries have been received, and 77 bilateral meetings organized with the member countries to discuss the initiative in detail and to provide clarifications and assistance to develop the DPRs.

Seven member countries – Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Fiji, Senegal, and Sudan – have opted for demonstration project implementation by ISA. These projects will be implemented through NTPC, which is ISA's Project Management Consultancy.

Besides, 13 members have opted for direct implementation.