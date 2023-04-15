English
    Tridhya Tech files DRHP with SEBI for Rs 35 crore IPO

    The equity shares offered through the issue are expected to be listed on the Emerge Platform of NSE.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 15, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
    Full-service Software development firm Tridhya Tech Limited, on April 14, filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI seeking Rs 35 Crore through equity shares. These shares are expected to be listed on the Emerge Platform of NSE.

    The company offers turnkey consultancy and deployment support for various sectors such as e-commerce, real estate, transport, logistics, and insurance. Their project management, consultation, maintenance, and support services ensure efficient software development and deployment.

    Tridhya had 162 permanent and on-call software employees as on January 31, 2023. However, the company claims to have more than 1,000 employees at the group level.

    Coming to leadership, the company is run by richly experienced IT industry veterans, Ramesh Marand and Vinay Dangar, both of whom have contributed immensely to structuring the company’s vision and growth strategies.

    In February, Tridhya stole the limelight for gifting expensive cars to 13 of its employees as tokens of appreciation. The company aims to continue such initiatives in order to foster positive work culture and boost talent retention and productivity.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 15, 2023 09:06 am