MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Tatva Chintan IPO: Parvati Rai of KRChoksey explains why the issue got fully subscribed within hours

Strong financials, growth potential, dominant position and potential play on green chemistry has helped Tatva Chintan IPO garner huge interest

Parvati Rai
July 17, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem opened for subscription on July 16 and was fully subscribed within the initial hours.

As the IPO momentum remains strong, specialty chemicals space has in particular caught investor fancy. Of the key factors playing out, global de-risking of the supply chain away from China holds remarkable promise for Indian companies. Fundamentally strong companies in the sector which went public recently have delivered sound returns. Rossari Biotech and Laxmi Organics have clocked more than 100 percent returns since listing.

Image31672021

If we analyse TCPC's business lines, the specialty chemicals manufacturer is engaged in specialised products finding application in diverse industries. These products are complex molecular structures that are used to aid complex processes while acting as solvents, catalysts, absorbents and reactants among others. TCPC's forte is SDAs (structure-directing agents), PTCs (phase transfer catalysts and electrolyte salts), along with PASCs (pharmaceutical agrochemical and other specialty chemicals).

Also read - Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO shares trade at 60% premium in grey market as the issue opens

Close

Related stories

Parvati Rai
Parvati Rai
Head of Resarch|KRChoksey Research

    SDAs have a major use in synthesis of Zeolites used in catalytic reduction, a preferred technology for emission control in automotive applications. Rising demand for Zeolites globally makes SDAs and TCPC critical, given that it is the only company globally managing entire value chain of SDAs currently.

    Sustainable opportunities hold promise for future

    Electrolyte salts, currently insignificant from a revenue contribution perspective (1 percent in FY21), are used in supercapacitor batteries. While TCPC is the largest producer in India, the market is not large given the inability of companies to consume such products. However, given the growing focus on green and sustainable technologies, electrolyte salts hold significant potential.

    Also readTatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO opens, 10 key things to know about the issue

    Leadership status in multiple categories allows TCPC to leverage existing strengths to capitalize on future opportunities. Simultaneously, the company continues investing in innovation and adoption of new technologies, reflected in the planned capex of Rs 170 crore towards manufacturing and R&D facilities. Also, the company will further leverage long-standing relationships and add more clients through existing subsidiaries in the US and Netherlands.

    Strong financials | Attractive valuations

    While the future is promising, TCPC has also delivered strong revenue growth and profitability. Revenues have grown at a CAGR of 21.7 percent over FY2019-21 to Rs 300 crore, while EBITDA margins have improved 600bps to 23 percent. Profit after tax has grown at a CAGR of 59.50 percent. Return ratios have also been strong with return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) for FY2021 at 31.5 percent and 33 percent respectively compared to 25.8 percent and 26.4 percent in FY2019.

    All in all, we believe TCPC IPO has received huge interest from customers given the company’s multiple strengths, helped by buoyant interest in specialty chemicals. It rates high in terms of financials, growth potential, dominant position and potential play on green chemistry. TCPC is available at a P/E multiple of 41.6x versus broader industry average of around 45x (see below). We recommend a ‘subscribe’ on the IPO for long term gains.

    Image41672021

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Parvati Rai is the Head of Resarch at KRChoksey Research.
    Tags: #IPO - Issues Open #Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
    first published: Jul 17, 2021 09:59 am

    Must Listen

    D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

    D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

    stay updated

    Get Daily News on your Browser
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.