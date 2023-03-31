IPOs galore in FY24: Here is how much companies plan to raise

Dalal Street

Following a steady yet historic year for initial public offerings (IPOs) in India during the fiscal year 2022-23, the IPO pipeline for the upcoming fiscal year is poised to remain robust.

Currently, 54 Indian firms are seeking to procure Rs 76,189 crore and have secured market regulator approval, whilst another 19 companies intending to raise approximately Rs 32,940 crore are awaiting the green light from SEBI.

Also Read: Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit General Insurance refiles draft papers with SEBI

Notably, of the 73 companies vying for a place in the IPO pipeline, four are new-age technology firms that aspire to accumulate around Rs 8,100 crore in funding.

As compared to the previous fiscal year 2022-23, where 37 Indian corporates raised Rs 52,116 crore through main board IPOs, the IPO pipeline for FY24 remains strong. This amount is less than half of the record-high of Rs 1,11,547 crore mobilized by 53 IPOs in the preceding fiscal year 2021-22.

As per industry experts, the initial public offering (IPO) market is expected to remain subdued in the first few months of the upcoming fiscal year. Pranav Haldea, Managing Director of PRIME Database, a research firm that specializes in India's primary capital market, mentioned that due to the current weakness in the secondary market, there may be a few smaller-sized IPOs in the near future.

"It will be a while before we see larger-sized deals, especially in light of the lack of sustained interest from foreign portfolio investors," he added.

Also Read: Updater Services files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

In contrast to the mainboard IPOs, the SME IPO segment witnessed a remarkable surge in the financial year 2022-23. A total of 125 SME IPOs were launched, raising Rs 2,229 crore, which is significantly higher than the 70 SME IPOs in the previous fiscal year 2021-22 that raised Rs 965 crore. The largest SME IPO was Rachana Infrastructure, which raised Rs 72 crore.

Talking about IPO action this year, Manish Khanna, co-founder at Unlisted Assets, said, "We expect the second half of 23-24 to be the time when IPO markets start seeing some action. Some key IPOs that are anticipated include Patanjali, Tata Technologies, Oyo, and Mankind Pharma."

"There has been a shift in focus towards profit-making companies from the investor inclination towards loss-making new-age companies. We are also seeing a fall in valuation expectations of the promoters and more value on the table is being left for IPO investors," he added.