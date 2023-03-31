Updater Services files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

Updater Services Ltd has submitted a preliminary red herring prospectus to the Securities Exchange Board of India

Updater Services Ltd has submitted a preliminary red herring prospectus to the Securities Exchange Board of India, with the aim of securing funds through an initial public offering.

The initial public offering (IPO) will include a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 13.30 million shares by its current shareholders and promoters.

The offer for sale will consist of up to 6.65 million shares by Tangi Facility Solutions Pvt Ltd, up to 1.33 million shares by India Business Excellence Fund - II, and up to 5.32 million shares by India Business Excellence Fund - IIA.

The Rs 133 crore raised from the fresh issuance will be allocated towards debt repayment. As of December 2022, Updater Services Ltd had a consolidated borrowing of Rs 194.17 crore.

Additionally, Rs 115 crore will be utilized to cover working capital requirements, as the company had a consolidated outstanding indebtedness of Rs 134.48 crore with respect to working capital facilities as of December 2022.

Finally, the company intends to allocate Rs 80 crore of the fresh issue towards pursuing inorganic initiatives with a focus on expanding its operations.

IIFL Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue.

Updater Services Ltd is a preeminent and integrated business services platform based in India that provides comprehensive Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) services and Business Support Services (BSS) to its clients across the country.

The company stands as the second largest player in the IFM market in India, with an expansive service offering that sets it apart in the industry. It also offers Audit and Assurance services through its subsidiary, Matrix, which is a leading provider of dealer/distributor audits and retail audits, boasting a vast branch and field associate reach that has placed it at the forefront of the Indian market. Furthermore, Updater Services Ltd provides employee background verification check services through Matrix.

In addition, the company offers sales enablement services through its subsidiaries, Denave and Athena. Moreover, it is a market leader in India's mailroom management services through its subsidiary, Avon.

For FY22, the firm reported revenue of Rs 1483.55 crore versus Rs 1210.03 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at Rs 57.37 crore against Rs 47.56 crore last year. EBITDA margin remained flat at 5.8 percent from 5.78 percent last year.