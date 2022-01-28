MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with Cred Avenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    India seeks regulatory fast track for LIC as it gears up for the country's biggest IPO

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been urged to complete its vetting process in less than three weeks instead of the 75 days it usually requires, two government sources with knowledge of the matter said.

    Reuters
    January 28, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

    The Indian government has asked regulators for a swift review of Life Insurance Corporation's draft prospectus, two government sources with knowledge of the matter said - as it pulls out all the stops to have the country's biggest IPO completed by the end of March.


    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been urged to complete its vetting process in less than three weeks instead of the 75 days it usually requires, they said.


    "We have 10 bankers for the deal. They are available 24/7 for any questions SEBI might have," said one of the government officials, adding that a "clean" draft prospectus would be submitted.


    Also Read: LIC IPO in early March, Neelachal Ispat Nigam sale soon: DIPAM Secretary


    The official also said the government's divestment department was solely focused on the IPO for the giant state-backed insurer from which it hopes to gain as much as $12 billion, and had put aside other privatisation plans for this fiscal year.

    Close

    Related stories


    Also Read: LIC IPO: Decoding the metrics, products and terms in life insurance that matter for investors


    The draft prospectus is likely to be submitted to SEBI in the next few days, said the sources, who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.


    The finance ministry, SEBI and LIC did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.


    Having pledged numerous times to list LIC by the end of the financial year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is keen to avoid any loss of face and gain further momentum for its privatisation programme aimed at replenishing government coffers.


    LIC, which has nearly $500 billion in assets and commands more than 65 percent of India's market for life insurance policies, too is sparing no effort to ensure its IPO is a success.


    In addition to heavy advertising in local newspapers, some 1.2 million field agents have been dispatched across India to woo many of its more than 250 million policyholders into becoming retail investors for the first time. Policyholders have also received a text message recommending they open an electronic stock holding account early so they can take part in the IPO.


    How successful any LIC stock sale will be, however, remains an open question.


    The government is keen to garner as much as $12 billion from the IPO. Selling 5 percent of LIC's stock to gain that amount would be one indication of success but the government is also willing to consider selling as much as 10 percent, government and banking sources have said.


    "We have never seen an issue size of this proportion in the Indian market and even though we know a company like LIC will garner attention, it may not be that easy," said a Mumbai-based investment banker working on the IPO.


    "There are still a lot of moving pieces to it to make this IPO a success," he added.


    With LIC a household name in India, bankers working on the IPO say they are confident of robust demand from retail investors, but the strength of institutional demand will be key.


    Much of LIC's financials, including its 'embedded value' - a measure of future cash flow for life insurance companies and the key financial gauge for insurers, have yet to be disclosed.

    Many investors are also likely to be concerned that the LIC's investment decisions including those in loss-making state companies could be influenced by government demands.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #IPO - News #LIC #LIC IPO #Life Insurance Corporation #SEBI
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 12:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.