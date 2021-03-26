eye-on-india Ideas for profit | Craftsman Automation post listing: Good for long term or time to exit? Craftsman Automation is a leading engineering company. Its shares got listed on the bourses at Rs1,359, which was at an 8 percent discount to the upper end of the IPO price band. The weak listing was also due to poor market sentiments. However, the demand picked up post listing and price is up 4 percent from the listing price. Watch the video to know whether investors should look at buying the stock at the market price or sell the share they got from the IPO allocation?