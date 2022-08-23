Dreamfolks Services mops up Rs 253 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

live bse live

Dreamfolks Services on August 23 raised Rs 252.94 crore from 18 anchor investors, ahead of opening its initial public offering. The issue will open for subscription on August 24.

The company has finalised the allocation of 77,59,066 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 326 per share, the upper end of the price band, as per its BSE filing.

Marquee investors like Smallcap World Fund Inc, Saint Capital Fund, Matthews Asia Funds, Societe Generale, and Seganiti India Mauritius made investments in Dreamfolks via anchor book.

Other investors, including Aditya Birla Sun Life, Invesco India AMC, Sundaram MF, Abakkus Growth Fund, Kuber India Fund, Malabar India Fund, Mirae Asset India, Quant Mutual Fund, Elara India Opportunities Fund, PNB Metlife India Insurance, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage also participated in the anchor book.

The airport service aggregator platform plans to raise Rs 562 crore through its public issue, which is completely an offer for sale by promoters. The price band for the offer, which will close on August 26, has been fixed at Rs 308-326 per share.

DreamFolks provides services to all the card networks operating in India including Visa, Mastercard, Diners/Discover and RuPay, and many of India's prominent card issuers such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI Card.