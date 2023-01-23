English
    Avalon Technologies, Udayshivakumar Infra get Sebi's nod to float IPO

    Going by the draft papers, the IPO of Avalon Technologies comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 400 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 625 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST
    As per the draft papers, Udayshivakumar Infra's IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 60 crore.(Representative image)

    Electronic manufacturing services provider Avalon Technologies and construction firm Udayshivakumar Infra have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).

    The two companies, which filed their respective preliminary IPO papers with the markets regulator during August and September 2022, obtained observation letters from it on January 16, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed on Monday.

    In Sebi's parlance, its observation implies its go ahead to launch the initial share-sale.

    Going by the draft papers, the IPO of Avalon Technologies comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 400 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 625 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.