Instagram's Twitter rival launch: Adam Mosseri says they hope to "build an open, civil place for conversation"

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said on July 4 that they are hoping to build an "open, civil place for conversation" as the company gears up to launch its Twitter rival Threads later this week.

Moneycontrol was the first to report on Meta's plans to launch a text-based app, then codenamed P92, in March 2023.

The app is also expected to support ActivityPub, the decentralised social networking protocol powering services such as Mastodon and other federated apps, Moneycontrol reported at the time.

This launch comes at a time when the Elon Musk-owned social media firm has put a "temporary" limit on the number of tweets users can read on a daily basis, in a bid to address "extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation".

The company is also no longer letting users access tweets, user profiles, or comments on the web unless they were logged in to an account also. Earlier today, Twitter announced that it is making Tweetdeck as a paid feature, available only for Twitter Blue subscribers.

The app is expected to be available on iOS and Android from July 7. It is currently available on the Apple App store on pre-order basis.

As per the screenshots on the App Store listing, Threads appears to function similar to Twitter, enabling people to share text-based posts that can be liked, reshared and commented on by other users.

One can log in using their Instagram account, and follow the same accounts they follow on the Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform.

"Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world" reads the company's app description.