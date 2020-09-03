172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|infosys-acquires-us-based-kaleidoscope-innovation-for-42-million-5795341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys acquires US-based Kaleidoscope Innovation for $42 million

This is the company’s second acquisition in the year. It acquired Simplus, a salesforce partner, in February for $250 million

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys acquires US-based product design and development firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation, for $42 million.

With this acquisition, the company will be able to expand its engineering services portfolio, especially in medical devices, consumer and industrial markets across the US, the company said in a statement.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q2 FY21.

Close

This is the company’s second acquisition in the year and the amount includes earn-out payments, management incentives and bonuses. The company acquired Simplus, a Salesforce partner, in February for $250 million.

related news

Kaleidoscope designs microsurgical instruments, devices used in minimally invasive surgery, drug delivery devices for ophthalmic therapies and user-centric wearables. It also offers usability testing in support of regulatory submissions, including the delivery mechanism for aortic stents, the statement said.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said in the statement, “This acquisition further strengthens our digital offerings at the intersection of new software technologies and medical devices -- a sector that is expected to witness significant investments and consumerisation in the post-COVID era.”

For Kaleidoscope, it allows us to scale quickly and bring expanded offerings in AI, analytics, and digital infrastructure to its clients, said Matt Kornau, CEO and Co-Founder, Kaleidoscope Innovation.

During Infosys' annual general meeting and recent press interaction, CEO Salil Parekh said the company is actively looking out for acquisitions in the area of data, analytics and cloud that would complement its offerings.

In July, Wipro made two acquisitions within weeks after its new CEO Thierry Delaporte took over. These include Brazil-based IVIA Servicos de Informatica and Belgium-based 4C, a Salesforce partner, for $79 million.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 08:59 pm

tags #Business #Infosys

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.