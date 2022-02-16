English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Infibeam Avenues forays into ‘Fintech Startup Management’ space

    The 'Fintech Startup Management' space is a very recent emerging business model and is at a very nascent stage, where the startups are provided with capital-intensive & complex tech & software infrastructure, software tools (licensed and free versions) and other resources, almost in a plug-and-play mode. Thus, startups can focus their energy on their core business .

    Moneycontrol News
    February 16, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Fintech solutions provider Infibeam Avenues Ltd on February 16 announced its foray into the 'Fintech Startup Management' space, making it the first company to initiate and implement project and facility management services for the startup ecosystem in Gujarat.

    The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary – Infibeam Project Management Private Ltd (IPML) in GIFT City for providing software & fintech startups with pre-build infrastructure, tools and resources to grow the business.

    The 'Fintech Startup Management' space is a very recent emerging business model and is at a very nascent stage, where the startups are provided with capital-intensive & complex tech & software infrastructure, software tools (licensed and free versions) and other resources, almost in a plug-and-play mode. Thus, startups can focus their energy on their core business, the company said in a statement.

    Mr Vishal Mehta, Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd said, "This time, Gujarat won't miss the IT bus. Technologies have evolved, and with a tech-friendly new policy, the state will attract a large number of software & fintech startups and companies. Our new venture – Infibeam Project Management Private Ltd, will tap the new emerging opportunities by aiding the software & fintech startups with required pre-build infrastructure and ecosystem.

    The Gujarat government recently unveiled its new policy for information technology (IT) and information technology-enabled services (ITeS) to attract new IT/ITeS companies in Gujarat.

    Close

    Related stories

    The new policy provides support for both capital (CAPEX) and operational (OPEX) expenditures.

    Under CAPEX support, eligible IT/ITeS will get support up to Rs 50 crore to Rs 200 crore, while under OPEX support, up to Rs 20 crore to Rs 40 crore will be provided.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Infibeam Avenues
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 06:47 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.