IndusInd Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 31.2% YoY to Rs. 2,104 cr: Nirmal Bang

IndusInd Bank

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects IndusInd Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,104 crore up 31.2% year-on-year (up 3.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 17.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,845.3 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 13.6% Y-o-Y (up 2.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,855.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Nirmal bang_Banking & NBFC