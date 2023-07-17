English
    IndusInd Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 27.8% YoY to Rs. 2,048.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    July 17, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects IndusInd Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,048.6 crore up 27.8% year-on-year (up 0.4% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 14.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,739.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 9.6% Y-o-Y (down 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,719.8 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 17, 2023 04:15 pm

