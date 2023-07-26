IndiGo says working with Pratt & Whitney after latest engine inspection

InterGlobe Aviation, which owns India's top airline IndiGo, said on July 26 that it is working with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) to assess the impact on the company's fleet after the engine maker's latest inspection of its engines.

“We are in receipt of the information from the OEM P&W regarding the outcome of the latest inspection of their engine. We are working closely with P&W to assess and minimise any potential impact on our fleet," IndiGo said in a statement.

RTX Corp on July 25 said at least 1,200 of the Pratt & Whitney GTF engines that power Airbus A320neo jets will need "accelerated removals and inspections."

"We are lowering our free cash flow outlook to reflect the impact of an issue that has recently come to light, which will require Pratt & Whitney to remove certain engines from service for inspection earlier than expected," said RTX Corp when they announced their June quarterly results.

In an interview with news agency Reuters, CEO Greg Hayes said, "What we're trying to do is avoid all the other work that you'd normally do when you induct an engine. We think that's a 60-day process max."

