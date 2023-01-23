English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indian youth becoming more open to inter-caste marriages: Bharat Matrimony report

    A total of 4,32,520 members confirmed meeting their life partner on Bharat Matrimony and an average of 13,000 interactions per minute happened between members, the report said

    Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

    Indian youth are becoming "more liberal with caste and community", putting common interests and hobbies above them, as close to 60 percent of members have said they are open to inter-caste and inter-community marriages, according to a report released by Bharat Matrimony.

    'Online Matrimony Trends Report 2022' is based on the activities of users on Bharat Matrimony, a popular online matrimony service.

    The report, released on January 23, also stated that the year 2022 saw 280 million member logins from singles across India and abroad.

    A total of 4,32,520 members confirmed meeting their life partner on Bharat Matrimony and an average of 13,000 interactions per minute happened between members, the report noted.