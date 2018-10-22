App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian banks' profitability weaker than BRICS peers, to improve next fiscal: Moody's

On capitalisation, Moody's said it is the "weakest" for Indian banks with a tangible common equity ratio of 8.7 percent at the end of 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Moody's Investors Service said the profitability of Indian banks is "distinctively weak" compared to those in BRICS nations, but it will improve from next fiscal as asset quality stabilises.

On capitalisation, Moody's said it is the "weakest" for Indian banks with a tangible common equity ratio of 8.7 percent at the end of 2017.

"System wide asset quality in India is weak due to stressed public sector banks, which dominate the sector. Government capital infusions will boost weak public sector banks' capital ratios," it said.

"The system as a whole is unprofitable due to high credit costs at dominant state-owned (Indian) banks," Moody's said, adding the profitability is "distinctively weak" for Indian banks than others in the five-nation BRICS bloc.

related news

By contrast, Brazilian and South African banks have the highest return on assets (ROA).

"Indian banks, despite having a similar level of pre-provisioning profitability to Chinese banks, have a negative ROA because of high credit costs at public sector banks, which dominate the system. Their profitability will remain under pressure for the rest of the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2019, as provisions for credit losses will remain large. Indian bank's profitability will improve from the next fiscal year as asset quality stabilizes," it said.

The Moody's report on banks in BRICS countries said Indian lenders had the second highest non-performing loan (NPL) at 2017-end, followed by banks in Brazil, South Africa and China. Russian banks had the highest ratio of 11.8 percent.

Brazilian banks had an NPL ratio of 3.5 percent at the end of 2017, compared with 2.9 percent for South African banks and the lowest of 1.5 percent for Chinese banks.

"Indian banks also had a double-digit (NPL) ratio at the end of 2017. However, the recognition of stressed assets is largely complete and new non-performing loan (NPL) formation will moderate in the next 12-18 months, helped by on-going deleveraging by corporates and stable macro-economic conditions. Furthermore, reported NPL ratios will gradually decline as a result of stressed asset resolution," Moody's said.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 07:14 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.