Indian-American data analyst dies after being hit by bus at Boston airport

Logan International Airport, Boston

A media report stated that a 47-year-old Indian-American data analyst, from Andhra Pradesh, Vishwachand Kolla, was killed by a bus while waiting to pick up a friend at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Kolla was employed with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company’s Global Oncology division.

According to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, Kolla was hit by a bus at Terminal B's lower level while he was standing on the driver’s side of his Acura SUV.

The bus driver, a 54-year-old woman, was driving down the road when the middle of the bus made contact with Kolla, dragging him along the driver’s side of his SUV.

Despite the efforts of an off-duty nurse, who tried to help him, Kolla died at the scene. The driver has not been charged yet and an investigation is going on.

Dartmouth Coach, company operating the bus, expressed condolences, saying, “Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening's incident at Logan Airport. We’re working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Massport to gather further information.”

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company also released a statement extended its condolences on Kolla’s sudden passing and extended its support to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Kolla’s relatives created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the family, and it has raised $406,151 so far out of a $750,000 goal. The page stated that Kolla is survived by his wife and two sons.

(With agency inputs)