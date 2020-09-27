172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|india-will-contest-vodafone-tax-case-win-reach-out-to-reassure-foreign-investors-report-5891941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2020 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India will contest Vodafone tax-case win, reach out to reassure foreign investors: Report

Vodafone had won its case against the Centre at the Permanent Court of Arbitration against the around Rs 40,000 crore levied in retrospective tax dues. However, the government remains confident that Indian courts will deny the company's request to enforce the award

Moneycontrol News

The Indian government will contest the compensation awarded to Vodafone by an international court at The Hague in its retrospective tax dispute, while simultaneously reaching out to foreign institutional investors reassuring them that India will honour its obligations and taxation policy.

The parent company of Vodafone India had won its case against the Centre at the Permanent Court of Arbitration against the about Rs 40,000 crore levied as retrospective tax dues. However, the government remains confident it can successfully challenge the enforcement of the award in Indian courts, sources told the Business Standard.

Also read: Vodafone wins arbitration against India in retrospective tax case

Close

The ruling let Vodafone and its Indian subsidiary off the hook for the taxation amount, a breather for the company's operations in India as it is facing an immense debt burden. The case relates to Vodafone's acquisition of Hutch in 2007, and trying to get the company pay tax on its purchase despite the Income Tax Act being amended to cover the deal only in 2012.

related news

Investment initiative had soured because of the Indian government's retrospective taxation in the deal, and the government's outreach to foreign investors is essential. Vodafone's win at the PCA brought the focus back to India's obligations to many foreign investors it is trying to woo, and assure them the country will follow a uniform tax policy.
First Published on Sep 27, 2020 08:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Vodafone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.