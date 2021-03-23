India to be included in Cisco's $5 billion funding for 5G projects

Cisco (Image: Reuters)

Cisco said it will invest in India to help telecom companies develop their 5G services projects.

Anand Bhaskar, Managing Director, service providers, Cisco, told Mint that the company has set aside $5 billion to support 5G services projects across the globe, and will invest part of it in India.

"Cisco has kept aside $5 billion to support 5G projects globally. This will come from Cisco Capital, which is the financing arm that we use to support our customers. In India as well, we work using our global financing fund. We will dip into that pool to help our clients in India," he told the paper.

The investment will help India telecom operators build important components of wireless networks comprising core, transport, mobility, and security solutions.

Bhaskar did not specify the amount portioned for India. He said the funds will come from software major's financial subsidiary Cisco Capital.

