you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India prepares targeted investment pitch for foreign investors

A list of close to 1,000 global companies has been prepared by Invest India for investment pitches

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has stepped up its game to attract investments from companies looking for newer avenues and those considering shifting from China amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A list of close to 1,000 global companies has been prepared by Invest India for investment pitches, CNBC-TV18 reported. Invest India is a government arm under DPIIT to promote and facilitate global investment in the country.

The companies targeted for investment pitches cover 10 sectors – electronics systems design & manufacturing, auto, capital goods, textiles, mining, renewables, metal, pharma, medical equipment, and oil & gas.

The countries being targeted include the United States, Japan, Germany, Taiwan, France and the Middle East.

Foreign companies based in China, with a strong focus on exports, will also be approached, as per the report.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The companies were shortlisted based on 28-30 parameters such as balance sheet, supply chain expansion plans, presence of competitors in India and G2G relationship, sources told the channel.

The source added that COVID-19 could be a catalyst for global companies to set up alternate and resilient supply chains.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Published on May 7, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

