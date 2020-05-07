India prepares targeted investment pitch for foreign investors

India has stepped up its game to attract investments from companies looking for newer avenues and those considering shifting from China amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A list of close to 1,000 global companies has been prepared by Invest India for investment pitches, CNBC-TV18 reported. Invest India is a government arm under DPIIT to promote and facilitate global investment in the country.

The companies targeted for investment pitches cover 10 sectors – electronics systems design & manufacturing, auto, capital goods, textiles, mining, renewables, metal, pharma, medical equipment, and oil & gas.

The countries being targeted include the United States, Japan, Germany, Taiwan, France and the Middle East.

Foreign companies based in China, with a strong focus on exports, will also be approached, as per the report.

The companies were shortlisted based on 28-30 parameters such as balance sheet, supply chain expansion plans, presence of competitors in India and G2G relationship, sources told the channel.

The source added that COVID-19 could be a catalyst for global companies to set up alternate and resilient supply chains.