English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India has potential to become major green hydrogen exporter, says Amitabh Kant

    Kant said the price of green hydrogen needs to brought down to about $2.5 per kilogramme in the next two to three years.

    Shubhangi Mathur
    February 22, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST
    Amitabh Kant

    Amitabh Kant

    G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant said India has the possibility of becoming a major exporter of green hydrogen and producer of electrolyser.

    Speaking at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2023, Kant said the price of green hydrogen needs to be brought down to about $2.5 per kilogram in the next two to three years and to $1 by 2050, from the current levels of $5 per kilogramme.

    “This will require massive size and scale. No other country can provide the size and scale which India can,” he added.

    To meet the net-zero emissions target by 2070, the Indian government is actively looking at an energy transition with a focus on the production of green hydrogen.

    In January 2023, the Indian government approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore. Of the allocated sum, Rs 17,490 crore or 88.6 percent has been earmarked solely for incentives on the production of green hydrogen and the manufacturing of electrolysers.

    Related stories

    Other than that, up to Rs 1,466 crore will be devoted to pilot projects, Rs 400 crore to R&D, and Rs 388 crore towards other mission components.

    Kant also highlighted that to produce green hydrogen on a long scale, long-term lending of 25-30 years is required.

    He said that developed countries have not lived up to their commitment of providing $100 billion annually as climate finance to developing countries by 2020.

    This pledge, which was taken by developed countries in the Copenhagen Accord signed at COP15 in 2009, was rooted in the fact that they have historically been the largest emitters of carbon.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Shubhangi Mathur
    Tags: #Amitabh Kant #electrolyser #green hydrogen #renewables
    first published: Feb 22, 2023 09:30 pm