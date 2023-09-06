Ind-Swift Labs approves slump sale of API business for Rs 1,650 crore

Closing of the deal is also subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Board of Directors of Ind-Swift Laboratories has in a meeting on September 6 approved inter-alia the slump sale of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and CRAMS Business to Synthimed Labs at a total enterprise value of Rs 1,650 crore, the company informed the exchanges.

The equity value of the transaction is worth Rs 850 crore, considering an approximate debt of Rs 800 crore, subject to other adjustments in accordance with the terms of the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA), it added.

At 2:22 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 99.60, down 3.2 percent from the previous close on the NSE.

Closing of the deal is also subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals.

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates…