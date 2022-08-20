English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IMF delegation to visit Colombo next week to finalise staff-level agreement

    Sri Lanka is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis that has led to severe shortages of fuel and other essentials.

    PTI
    August 20, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
    (Representative image/source: Reuters)

    (Representative image/source: Reuters)

    A top IMF delegation will visit Colombo next week for discussions on finalising a staff-level agreement with the government in the near term, the Washington-based lender has said, indicating that a bailout package would require "adequate assurances" from creditors that debt sustainability will be restored.

    Sri Lanka is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis that has led to severe shortages of fuel and other essentials.

    The island nation of 22 million also witnessed a major political churn in recent times following massive mass protests that forced former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign from his post.

    IMF staff plans to visit Colombo during August 24-31 to continue discussions with the Sri Lankan authorities on economic and financial reforms and policies, it said in a press release on Friday.

    "The objective is to make progress towards reaching a staff-level agreement" on a funding package "in the near term," it said. Because Sri Lanka's public debt is assessed as unsustainable, approval by the IMF Executive Board of the EFF programme would require adequate assurances by Sri Lanka's creditors that debt sustainability will be restored, it added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Sri Lanka had begun negotiating for a possible bailout package with the IMF in June this year. The talks, however, got stalled due to the political turmoil in the country during which saw irate anti-government protesters storming Rajapaksa's official residence, occupying key government buildings, and torching the private residence of the current president Ranil Wickremesinghe.

    Commenting on the impending visit, the Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said earlier this week that the Wickremesinghe government had reached policy-level targets and was hopeful of reaching the staff-level agreement. On debt restructuring, which is a prerequisite for the IMF facility, Weerasinghe said: all creditors will be officially approached and we will present our overall macro programme that has been approved by the IMF.

    Sri Lanka needs about USD 5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its citizens, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages of essentials and frequent power cuts. It owes USD 51 billion in foreign debt, of which USD 28 billion must be paid by 2027.

    The country's inflation surged to 60.8 per cent in July, up from 54.6 per cent in June, the crisis-hit country's statistics department Colombo Consumer Price Index said, as food and fuel remained scarce amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
    PTI
    Tags: #Colombo #International Monetary Fund (IMF) #sri lanka financial crisis
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 11:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.