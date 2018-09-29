App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS appoints Alvarez and Marsal as specialist agency to develop debt restructuring plan

At the AGM, the company passed a resolution to raise capital through rights issue worth about Rs 4,500 crore, approach NCLT for asset sale resolution and get liquidity to repay debtors

Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) has appointed Alvarez and Marsal as their specialist agency to develop a comprehensive debt restructuring plan to repay its liabilities.

Alvarez and Marsal is a debt restructuring and turnaround specialist firm.

This was decided at the most-awaited board meeting of the debt-strapped infrastructure lender.

"In the meeting of the IL&FS board of directors on September 29, we took four important decisions," said Hari Sankaran, IL&FS VC and MD in a video statement.

related news

"One, we will develop a comprehensive detailed plan for restructuring of the group in order to be able to demonstrate to the creditors and the shareholders that the intrinsic value of the group was sufficient in repaying its bad liabilities," he said.

"Two, we agreed to appoint a specialist agency to take this place forward. It will develop the plan, seek approvals of the board as well as all stakeholders and then proceed to implement it," Sankaran said.

In the Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier in the day, the company passed a resolution to raise capital through rights issue worth about Rs 4,500 crore, approach National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for asset sale resolution and get liquidity to repay debtors.

“In today’s Annual General Meeting at IL&FS, we addressed several of the issues that have been concerning our shareholders,” Sankaran said, adding that these issues "revolve around how they can restore normalcy to our operations".

While State Bank of India (SBI) has refused to facilitate any further credit line of the Rs 3,500 crore sought by IL&FS, it is likely to participate in the rights issue.

Largest shareholder Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and ORIX Corporation are also expected to invest in the Rs 4,500-crore rights issue.

“In the next 45 days, IL&FS is looking to take legal opinion on asset sale as one of the creditors has approached court and got a stay on sale of assets,” a shareholder confirmed.

In the balance two plans after the board meeting, Sankaran pointed out that apart from the continued efforts for asset monetisation plan, the group will continue to seek moratorium that they "require to detail out those plans in a manner in which we can satisfy creditors and shareholders with its capacity to device debt and equity".
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 07:56 pm

tags #Business #ILFS #Life Insurance Corporation #State Bank of India (SBI)

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.