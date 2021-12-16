IIT-Delhi placements: Record 1,250 jobs offered in first two weeks, compensation up 20%

IIT-Delhi beat big names such as University of Chicago, University of California Berkley and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT-Delhi) students were offered a record high of more than 1,250 jobs in the first two weeks of campus placement this year, with average compensation going up by at least 20 percent.

The offers received were “the highest ever” during the same time period and 45 percent more than last year, IIT-D said on December 16.

“Even PPOs (pre-placement offers) received this year were highest in the last five years. Around 180 PPOs have been received as of now,” one of the country’s best known engineering and school said.

Tech giant Microsoft made the most offers at around 60 and Rakuten Mobile, Japan topped the list of international offers.

Microsoft, EXL Analytics, Graviton Research Capital LLP, HCL Technologies and Jaguar Land Rover India Limited were the top five recruiters.

The quality of jobs in terms of compensation offered too improved. The average compensation offered on campus showed over 20 percent increase, it said.

Almost 80 percent of the students, who showed interest in availing placement facilities in this phase, were recruited by December 15.

IIT-D students bagged 40 international offers from geographies like Hong Kong, Japan, West Asia, The Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan and the US. This includes nine pre-placement offers as well.

In 2020-21, students bagged 22 international offers, including six PPOs at foreign locations.

“Most students have opted for jobs in their technical core. IT and Analytics are core to some departments like Computer Science, Mathematics and Computing etc; companies registering under the ‘Finance’ track are recruiting for fintech roles and companies registering under ‘Other’ sector also comprise many ‘core’ sector companies. Further, students from management studies opted for roles in ‘Management,” said IIT-D.

Core sector and IT sector contributed 62 percent of the offers made at the Delhi campus, where the first phase of placements will conclude by the end of December.

Phase II will be held between January and May. Students can reappear for placements in the second leg of the season.

“We welcomed recruiters hiring in new-age domains like artificial intelligence, big data and cloud solutions, design development for high volume manufacturing, machine learning, robotics, etc across core sectors in addition to the traditional profiles ,” said Anishya Obhrai Madan, head, Office of Career Services, IIT-Delhi.