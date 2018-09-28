IIT-BHU, CER to develop advance refractory technology for steel makers

Centre of Excellence for Refractories joined hands with IIT-BHU's Advance Research Centre for Iron and Steel to develop advance technologies to cater to the needs of domestic steel industry.

Centre of Excellence for Refractories (CER) has been set up by Indian Refractory Makers' Association (IRMA) to address industry's concerns.

A refractory is an equipment which can handle the high-temperature required for manufacturing hot steel.

Besides, it is also used by glass makers, aluminum, cement players etc.

"Industry is facing challenges of their (raw materials) availability which are not available for refractory players in India. Hence, for raw materials we are dependent on imports. The technologies developed at the IIT-BHU (Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University) will help Indian refractory makers to catch up with the global players and reduce dependence on imports," Hakimuddin Ali, Chairman, IRMA, said.

Under the National Steel Policy (NSP) 2017, India has set up a target of ramping up its steelmaking capacity to 300 million tonnes (MT) by the 2030-31.

To achieve this aim, India will also require new equipments to produce the metal, Sameer Nagpal, Head Advocacy, IRMA said, adding that refractory industry recognises that steel industry requires positive ecosystem to step up its production capabilities in view of the new steel policy.

"This move will make us better equipped to support steel industry from a nascent stage. IRMA aims to full fill entire future demand of refractories through indigenous production," Nagpal said.

Devendra Kumar, Head of Department, Ceramics at IIT-BHU said the partnership between CER and ARCIS is going to open up new avenues for a enabling environment to increase steel production.

He also invited suggestions and ideas to help developing new technology.

IRMA is the apex body of refractory makers engaged in promoting use of domestically manufactured refractory.