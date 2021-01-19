MARKET NEWS

IDFC First Bank Q3 to Rs. 204 cr: Arihant Capital

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 13 percent Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,727 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

January 19, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST
IDFC | Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) sold 8,26,56,909 equity shares in company at Rs 38.76 per share. However, Abakkus Emerging Oppertunities Fund - 1 bought 1 crore shares at Rs 38.75 per share, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte 1.32 crore shares at same price and Avendus Absolute Return Fund 1,49,68,257 shares at same price on the BSE.

Arihant Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects IDFC First Bank to report net profit at Rs. 204 crore (up 101% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 13 percent Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,727 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 15% Y-o-Y (up 130 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 786 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Arihant Capital #Banking & NBFC #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #IDFC First Bank #Result Poll
first published: Jan 19, 2021 04:02 pm

