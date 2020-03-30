App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI WhatsApp banking | All you need to know about the service

Customers can use the WhatsApp banking facility to check their account balance, last three transactions and credit card limit. They can also get details of instant loan offers and block or unblock their credit and debit cards

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amid the ongoing lockdown, private sector lender ICICI Bank has launched its services on messaging platform WhatsApp, a move that will allow customers to avail banking services 24x7 without the need to visit a branch.

To avail the WhatsApp banking service, add ICICI Bank's verified WhatsApp number '9324953001' to your contacts. Then, send 'Hi' to start a conversation by getting a secure and interactive menu on your mobile screen through the messaging platform.

The service can be used by all ICICI Bank customers who are also active on WhatsApp. Meanwhile, non-ICICI Bank customers can also use the service to check out the bank's offers and find the nearest ICICI Bank ATMs or branches. Those having an ICICI Bank credit card can block or unblock their cards using the instant banking service.

Close

Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said in a release, "Our retail customers can execute a host of their banking requirements on their own, without visiting a branch. The services are instantaneous and secure. With the growing prominence of social media in every-day life, we believe that this would add immense convenience to our customers as it allows them to bank while they are on social media."

related news

Customers can use the WhatsApp banking facility to check their account balance, last three transactions and credit card limit. They can also get details of instant loan offers and block or unblock their credit and debit cards.

To ensure the safety of customers, the bank has clarified that all messages are secured with end-to-end encryption. Customers are not required to enter any confidential information such as PIN or password on WhatsApp while availing the service. Also, no additional charges are applicable on the use of WhatsApp banking service.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 05:53 pm

tags #Business #Companies #ICICI Bank #India #WhatsApp

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.