ICICI WhatsApp banking | All you need to know about the service

Amid the ongoing lockdown, private sector lender ICICI Bank has launched its services on messaging platform WhatsApp, a move that will allow customers to avail banking services 24x7 without the need to visit a branch.



What makes #ICICIBankWhatsAppBanking exciting? The facility is available 24x7, securely with an end-to-end encryption! To get started, SMS ‘Hi’ to the Bank’s verified profile number – 9324953001, from your registered mobile number. Read more: https://t.co/mVY6reItJD pic.twitter.com/OePwc2nccY

— ICICI Bank (@ICICIBank) March 30, 2020

To avail the WhatsApp banking service, add ICICI Bank's verified WhatsApp number '9324953001' to your contacts. Then, send 'Hi' to start a conversation by getting a secure and interactive menu on your mobile screen through the messaging platform.

The service can be used by all ICICI Bank customers who are also active on WhatsApp. Meanwhile, non-ICICI Bank customers can also use the service to check out the bank's offers and find the nearest ICICI Bank ATMs or branches. Those having an ICICI Bank credit card can block or unblock their cards using the instant banking service.

Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said in a release, "Our retail customers can execute a host of their banking requirements on their own, without visiting a branch. The services are instantaneous and secure. With the growing prominence of social media in every-day life, we believe that this would add immense convenience to our customers as it allows them to bank while they are on social media."

Customers can use the WhatsApp banking facility to check their account balance, last three transactions and credit card limit. They can also get details of instant loan offers and block or unblock their credit and debit cards.

To ensure the safety of customers, the bank has clarified that all messages are secured with end-to-end encryption. Customers are not required to enter any confidential information such as PIN or password on WhatsApp while availing the service. Also, no additional charges are applicable on the use of WhatsApp banking service.