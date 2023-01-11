ICICI Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 30.5% YoY to Rs. 8,079.9 cr: Emkay

ICICI Bank No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 121 A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Trivantage - Focused Corp Lenders, Emkay Investments - Capital Builder and Motilal Oswal - NTDOP

Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects ICICI Bank to report net profit at Rs. 8,079.9 crore up 30.5% year-on-year (up 6.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 28.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15,677 crore, according to Emkay.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 23.9% Y-o-Y (up 7.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 12,573.2 crore.

