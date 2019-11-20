IBM’s open source technology to boost cybersecurity in hybrid environments

IBM announced Cloud Pak for Security, featuring industry-first innovations to connect with any security tool, cloud or on-premise system, without moving data from its original source.

The platform includes open-source technology for hunting threats, automation capabilities to help speed response to cyberattacks, and the ability to run in any environment.

Cloud Pak for Security is the first platform to leverage new open-source technology pioneered by IBM, which can search and translate security data from a variety of sources, bringing together critical security insights from across a company's multicloud IT environment.

The platform is extensible, so that additional tools and applications can be added over time.

As businesses move further into cloud maturity, applications and data are frequently spread across multiple private and public clouds and on-premise resources.

Attempts to protect this fragmented IT environment often require security teams to undertake complex integrations and continuously switch between different screens and point products.

In a recent SANS Institute report, sponsored by IBM Security, more than half of security teams surveyed said they struggle to integrate data with disparate security and analytic tools and combine that data across their cloud environments to spot advanced threats.

"As businesses move mission-critical workloads to hybrid multicloud environments, security data is spread across different tools, clouds and IT infrastructure. This can create gaps that allow threats to be missed, leading security teams to build and maintain costly, complex integrations and manual response plans," said Mary O'Brien, General Manager, IBM Security.

"With Cloud Pak for Security, we're helping to lay the foundation for a more connected security ecosystem designed for the hybrid, multicloud world," said O'Brien