MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    HPCL expands footprint in non-fuel retailing

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will set up its own chain of multi-channel retail stores at its petrol pumps as the nation’s third-largest fuel retailer looks to give a push to non-fuel retailing. As part of this, HPCL has opened two more convenio stores under the brand name 'HaPpyShop', the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    January 28, 2022 / 07:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will set up its own chain of multi-channel retail stores at its petrol pumps as the nation’s third-largest fuel retailer looks to give a push to non-fuel retailing.

    As part of this, HPCL has opened two more convenio stores under the brand name 'HaPpyShop', the company said in a statement.

    "The new HaPpyShop stores have been opened at the company’s Auto Care Centre, Bandra West in Mumbai and Millennium Retail Outlet in Visakhapatnam,” it said.

    The first retail store under the brand name HaPpyShop was opened at the company’s petrol pump at Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai in September 2021 and the store has been a huge hit among the residents of the locality.

    In addition, the online store at Madurai was also inaugurated marking the entry of HaPpyShop in purely online format also, the statement said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The company has decided to set up its own chain of multi-channel retail stores under the brand name HaPpyShop for making available the products of daily need to its customers,” HPCL said.

    "The product range in each of the new stores has been meticulously planned to suit the tastes and preferences of the local neighbourhoods.”

    With a refreshing appearance and layout, the Stores are equipped with advanced technology to provide a seamless shopping experience to customers in the nearby areas.

    Along with the experience of physical stores, they have the option of online shopping with a door delivery model.

    Customers will be able to browse and shop the merchandise on HPCL’s 'HP Pay App’ (available on App Store and Play Store) and have goods delivered to their homes.

    Speaking on the occasion, HPCL Chairman and Managing Director M K Surana said, "At HPCL, we are focused on giving a differentiated experience to the customers. HaPpyShops will provide a range of quality products to the customers at a great value.”

    HPCL has also started marketing branded packaged drinking water under the name 'Paani@Club HP’ at its petrol pumps across the country adding another offering in the customer convenience.

    "The offering has been well accepted by the customers and is creating its own space," the statement added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd #HPCL
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 07:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.