App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How is VG Siddhartha's Café Coffee Day doing?

Though the venture is profitable, the company’s net debt as on March 31, 2018 stood at Rs 3,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

One of the key reasons for VG Siddhartha to sell his Mindtree stake is to fund the expansion of his coffee venture Coffee Day Enterprises that runs the Café Coffee Day chain.

Going by its financial reports, the company is on a growth trajectory. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the company reported 3.2 percent growth in unaudited consolidated revenue to Rs 996.51 crore from Rs 965.33 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

The net profit was up 162.62 percent at Rs 73.15 crore from Rs 27.99 crore in December 2017 quarter. Though the venture is profitable, the company’s net debt as on March 31, 2018, stood at Rs 3,323.8 crore. It has been that way for a quite a long time, earlier reports reveal.

Hindu report in October 2015 quoted the company as saying it planned to use the proceeds of the initial public offering (IPO) to repay a debt to the tune of Rs 632 crore including Rs 122 crore for the coffee business. The balance will be used for business expansion and general corporate purposes. Coffee Day, that listed on the exchange in November 2015, had a debt of Rs 2,672 crore as at the end of June 2015.

related news

Another report by Mint in September 2018 said the company plans to sell one of its subsidiaries to pay the debt of over Rs 3,000 crore.

Even as the overall coffee market has increased, the advent of competitors such as Tata Starbucks and Coca Cola’s purchase of Costa Coffee has not helped Coffee Day's case. Tata Starbucks posted a net loss of Rs 30.5 crore in FY18 on revenue of Rs 345 crore, as per a Business Standard report.

And it is not just competition from coffee players, CCD is also facing stiff competition from upcoming tea outlets such as Chai Point and Chaayos.

The company’s expansion plans have also slowed down. In October last year, the company announced it will have a network of 2,500 stores in 7-8 years. However, the expansion plan is already behind schedule given that CCD Chief Executive Officer Venu Madhav in a 2013 interview said the plan was to have 2,000 outlets by 2014. Madhav had said the company wanted to open 200 outlets per year and shut down 25-30 percent of them.

Rising debt and stiff competition arising out of booming café business could have stalled the enterprise’s expansion plans.

That is why L&T's offer of Rs 981 per share for Siddhartha and Coffee Day, which comes to about Rs 3,000-3,200 crore could help the latter cut debt.

Market reports suggest this is one of the reasons for Siddhartha to sell his stake in Mindtree and focus on the coffee chain’s expansion.

As at the end of December 31, 2018, the company is one of the largest café chains with 1,751 outlets in 250 cities. It had 54,146 vending machines at the end of the third quarter compared to 52,000 in the previous quarter.

Internationally, CCD outlets are present in Vienna, Czech Republic, Malaysia Nepal and Egypt.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #Cafe Coffee Day

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Elections are 'Picnic' for Gandhi Family: BJP Downplays Priyanka's UP ...

Be Ready to Forfeit World Cup Final if Against Pakistan: Gambhir

Singaporean Couple Jailed for Beating Up Maid, Forcing Her to Eat Her ...

Ronaldo Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Goal Celebration

Google Adds Translation Feature on Gboard For iOS

Langars, Relief Camps and Funeral Sewa: How Sikhs in New Zealand Won H ...

Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Reveals She Plays Villain in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir K ...

Facebook Under Lens For 'Covering up' Data Scandal

REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achiev ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end higher for sixth straight session; ene ...

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

L&T may spend about $1 billion in Mindtree buyout; ex-CEO Subroto Bagc ...

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Utrecht tram shooting: At least one dead in Dutch city, claims local n ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Facebook apparently knew of Cambridge Analytica's data harvesting sinc ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Sania Mirza has her 'selfie le le re' moment with Salman Khan in Dubai

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Netizens ask, ‘Why is Madhuri Dixit ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.