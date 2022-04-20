English
    How have currencies responded to inflation?

    There have been serious dips and dramatic rescues in the emerging economies.

    Asha Menon
    April 20, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
    Russia’s ruble and Brazil’s real have strengthened considerably, despite the inflationary trend. (Photo by cottonbro/Pexels)

    Russia's ruble and Brazil's real have strengthened considerably, despite the inflationary trend. (Photo by cottonbro/Pexels)

    In an inflationary environment, the strength of domestic currencies and of monetary levers are tested. While the ones in developed countries have largely stayed stable, there have been dips and climbs in the emerging economies.

    Also read: Inflation is a clear and present danger

    In the developed world, Japan’s yen seems to have reacted most sensitively. It has been weakening rapidly since early March and because there is a nagging fear in the market that the Bank of Japan may delay raising interest rates. The country has a history of keeping its currency weak to let its export-led economy flourish.

    HowCurrencies moved with Inflation_DevelopingEco Graphics: Upnesh Raval; Data compiled by Ritesh Presswala

    Russia’s ruble and Brazil’s real have strengthened considerably, despite the inflationary trend. The ruble’s recovery has been well-engineered–with aggressive rate hikes, demanding payment for natural gas exports in the currency and capital controls such as prohibiting transfer of personal assets to foreign accounts. Brazil’s real too was supported by the country’s central bank intervention–the country’s benchmark rate is at 11.75%, which is the highest in five years. The real was helped too by the rising commodity rates.

    Asha Menon
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 08:38 am
