Honda Cars joins hands with IndusInd Bank for vehicle financing

Source: Reuters

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday said it has tied up with IndusInd Bank to offer a gamut of finance schemes to its customers, addressing their varied financing and payment needs.

The partnership will facilitate customers to avail custom-built financing solutions on purchase of Honda Amaze and Honda City such as low EMI, flexi term, up to 100 percent ex-showroom funding and customised schemes for specific customer groups.

"The partnership with IndusInd Bank is an extension of our efforts towards making personal mobility more accessible and affordable to a diverse set of customers, both salaried and self-employed.

"We anticipate increased demand during the festive period, and with this partnership we will be offering easy, hassle-free and personalised financing solutions designed to encourage purchase and elevate car ownership experience," HCIL Senior Vice President & Director (Market & Sales) Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

Leveraging IndusInd Bank's wide network of distribution points and branches, the company will be increasing its reach and penetration across the country while making the brand interaction and purchase process much easier for customers, he added.

Considering the festive period ahead, the automaker has tied up with multiple entities including PSU banks, retail financiers and NBFCs, with a keen focus on semi-urban and rural regions, to offer competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options to enhance customer convenience during their car purchase.

Special schemes have also been offered to make this buying season even more attractive and rewarding.

These schemes will offer easy-to-buy options for customers in the prevailing COVID scenario, where more and more customers are opting for personal mobility to keep themselves safe and healthy, the automaker said.