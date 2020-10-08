Hitachi ABB Power Grids India wins Rs 100 crore order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 100 crore from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL).

The project will strengthen mission-critical power infrastructure at HRRL’s Barmer refinery and contribute to the region’s economic development, a company statement said.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India, listed on the Indian stock exchanges as "ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd” has won the project from HRRL, a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and the government of Rajasthan, the statement added.

With a total processing capacity of nine million metric tons per annum, this project is aimed at producing clean fuels and feedstock for textile, packaging and petroleum industries.

It is expected to create about 1,000 direct jobs upon completion, and up to 40,000 indirect jobs during construction, while contributing to Rajasthan’s economic development, the company said.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is delivering a 220/66-kilovolt (kV) substation to assimilate power from the state grid and deliver it efficiently to the Barmer refinery, it said adding that Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) with its compact and low-maintenance design will be installed, enabling the refinery to conserve space.

To maximize power availability, the substation is equipped with advanced substation automation systems to control and protect HRRL’s grid.

It is also deploying industry-leading power transformers, to further enhance power infrastructure safety and efficiency, the company said.

"We are very pleased to be lending support to this project which will further propel infrastructure development, economic revival and job creation in the State”, said N Venu, Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India in the statement.

This project is part of Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ broader strategy to penetrate the industrial segment and highlights its long-standing leadership in grid connections and power quality.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries.